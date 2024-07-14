Martinez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Rays.

Martinez tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth inning with his second homer in the last five games. The 22-year-old prospect has filled a versatile role, but most of his playing time has been in center field, which has led to a smaller role for Tyler Freeman. Martinez is batting .256 with two homers, four RBI, six runs scored, three doubles and no stolen bases over 12 contests.