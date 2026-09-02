Martinez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored during the Guardians' 6-1 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The Guardians smacked three two-run homers during Tuesday's win, with Martinez being responsible for the third one that took place in the eighth inning. Martinez has gone deep in back-to-back games and is up to 14 homers on the year. He has four multi-hit games over his last nine outings, going 11-for-31 (.355) with two homers, six RBI and six runs scored in that span.