Guardians' Angel Martinez: Exiting starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinez is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in St. Louis.
Martinez had made seven consecutive starts, but he'll get a breather for Wednesday's series finale. George Valera will play left field and occupy the fifth slot in the batting order for the Guardians.
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