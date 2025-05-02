Martinez went 1-for-1 with an RBI-single in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning win over Minnesota.

Martinez came off the bench to pinch hit in the 10th inning and held back long enough on an 0-2 changeup to deliver the winning run. He's been helpful to the Guardians since a call-up from Triple-A Columbus, slashing .345/.350/.448 with two steals, six RBI and five runs scored. The major difference for the switch-hitting Martinez, who had a .636 OPS in 2024, is an unsustainable .400 BABIP, which suggests a correction is coming. Groundballs, which he's hit at a 58-percent clip, are finding holes.