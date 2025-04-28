Martinez is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Twins.
Martinez had started each of the previous nine games and 14 of the past 15 tilts, but he will begin Monday's series opener on the bench. Nolan Jones will shift over to center field and Jhonkensy Noel will get a start in right field.
More News
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Knocks in game-winning run•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Logs two hits, run in win•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Moves to second base•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Starts in right field•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Another multi-hit effort•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Remains in lineup•