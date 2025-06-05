Martinez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Yankees.

Martinez gave the Guardians all they would need when he swatted a homer just two batters into the game. It was the fourth homer in 46 games for Martinez and third over the last 12. A wrist injury to Lane Thomas in April -- Thomas is currently out with a foot injury -- opened the door for Martinez and he's parlayed that into a regular gig. That doesn't mean he's not susceptible to falling out of the lineup. After a hot start initially upon his arrival from Triple-A Columbus, Martinez is batting just .202 (22-for-109) with a .586 OPS over 32 games since April 28.