Martinez will start at center field and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Lane Thomas' (foot) recent move to the injured list has cleared the way for Martinez to hold down a regular lineup spot, but the 23-year-old may need to pick up the pace at the plate to ensure his playing time remains steady once Thomas returns. The Guardians have continued to roll with Martinez in the No. 2 spot in the lineup, even though he's slashing an unremarkable .206/.235/.340 since the beginning of May.