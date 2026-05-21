Martinez went 1-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

The Guardians' offense did little for eight innings before managing to tie the game in the ninth and win it in the 10th. Martinez tripled in the go-ahead run in the top of the extra frame and scored the game-winning run. The outfielder has been rolling of late, going 10-for-32 with four home runs, nine RBI, 10 runs and three steals over the last eight contests.