Martinez went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 win over Washington.

The Guardians were trailing, 3-0, after five innings but erupted for an eight-spot in the sixth inning. After Carlos Santana knotted the game with a three-run double, Martinez knocked a two-run single to give Cleveland the lead. He's been a steady contributor since being called up in the wake of Lane Thomas' wrist injury, but there are warning signs he won't sustain his .313 average. Martinez has been lucky (.373 BABIP, .249 XBA), and a lack of plate discipline (43.2 chase percentage, lowest percentile) could chip away at the high average.