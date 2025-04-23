Martinez went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

Martinez's two-out, run-scoring single finished off the Guardians' three-run rally in the sixth inning. Prior to the wrist injury that landed Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list, Martinez had taken over the starting job in center field. He's hit safely in seven of 10 games (13-for-36 .361) since his call-up from Triple-A.