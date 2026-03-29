Martinez started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Seattle.

Martinez parlayed a productive spring (1.196 OPS) into a roster spot but not a role as a lineup regular. The Guardians have a few outfield prospects on the roster, including the uber-hot Chase DeLauter (four HR), so Martinez may be limited to one or two starts per week. When prospect George Valera (calf) is ready to rejoin the team, that could further cap opportunities for Martinez or lead to a demotion to the minors.