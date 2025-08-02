Guardians' Angel Martinez: Not starting Saturday
Martinez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota.
Martinez will take a seat Saturday after going 0-for-7 with three strikeouts across his previous two games. Daniel Schneemann will take over as Cleveland's center fielder and bat second while Martinez rests.
