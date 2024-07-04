The Guardians recalled Martinez from Triple-A Columbus, and he's starting in center field Thursday against the White Sox.
The 22-year-old was up with the big club for a couple days in June and saw action in two games, going 2-for-7 at the plate. Martinez started at third base and designated hitter during that stint but will receive a look in center field Thursday while batting second.
