default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Martinez started at second base and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over San Francisco.

Martinez, who has managed to maintain a steady role between second base and center field, is in the midst of a quiet stretch at the plate. Since poking a home run and a double May 30, Martinez is slashing .167/.180/.217 with one extra-base hit and four RBI over his last 15 games.

More News