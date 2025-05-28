Martinez went 2-for-5 with a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers.

Getting the start in center field and batting second, the 23-year-old switch hitter provided the game-winning hit for the Guardians when he took Alex Vesia deep in the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie. Two of Martinez's three homers on the season have come in the last seven games, a stretch in which he's batting .222 (6-for-27) with two doubles, five runs and eight RBI, and that power surge may have come at the right time to keep him in the lineup on a regular basis with Lane Thomas (foot) and Steven Kwan (wrist) both suddenly dealing with health concerns.