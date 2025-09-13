Guardians' Angel Martinez: Snaps homer drought
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 4-0 win over the White Sox.
Martinez provided an extra run of cushion with a home run in the eighth inning. The offense was a rare occurrence out of Martinez, who last homered Aug. 6. He entered Friday's contest slashing .189/.250/.216 with one RBI since his previous home run.
