Guardians' Angel Martinez: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
He'll head to the bench for the second time in the series while the Guardians go with Steven Kwan, Petey Halpin and Chase DeLauter as their starting outfield from left to right. During his lone start in Sacramento, Martinez went 3-for-6 with a run scored in Saturday's 14-6 win, lifting his season average up to .275.
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