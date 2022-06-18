Gose (3-0) struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the win Friday over the Dodgers.

Gose got the last two outs in the ninth inning to keep the game tied, and he added one more out in the 10th before Enyel De Los Santos closed the game. This was just the fourth appearance in June for Gose, but he's allowed only one run, two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in four innings. Less frequent usage appears to have benefited the southpaw, who now has a 4.11 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB across 15.1 innings. He'll be in the mix for mid-to-high-leverage work as part of the bridge to closer Emmanuel Clase.