Guardians' Austin Hedges: Back in lineup Monday
RotoWire Staff
Hedges is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Monday's series opener versus the Rangers.
After missing two straight contests with a hip issue, Hedges will return to the starting lineup Monday. Following an 0-for-11 stretch, he has gone 3-for-8 with a three run homer in his last two games.
