Hedges went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Cleveland.

Hedges battled Tomoyuki Sugano in a nine-pitch at-bat in the third inning, with the former coming out on top with a solo homer to left field to give the Guardians a 2-1 win. Across his six starts this season, Hedges has gone 3-for-15 with five walks, two runs scored and two solo homers.