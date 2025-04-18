Hedges went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Cleveland.
Hedges battled Tomoyuki Sugano in a nine-pitch at-bat in the third inning, with the former coming out on top with a solo homer to left field to give the Guardians a 2-1 win. Across his six starts this season, Hedges has gone 3-for-15 with five walks, two runs scored and two solo homers.
