Guardians' Austin Hedges: Day off Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hedges isn't in the lineup Friday against Minnesota.
Hedges is getting a breather after he went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts over the last two games. Luke Maile will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
