Guardians' Austin Hedges: Day off Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Hedges will sit Thursday versus the Tigers.
Hedges will get a breather after he went 1-for-7 with an RBI in the first two games of the series. Luke Maile will take over at catcher and bat eighth in the series finale.
