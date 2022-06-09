Hedges isn't in the lineup Thursday against Oakland.
Hedges went 1-for-8 with an RBI and a strikeout over his last two games and will be out of the lineup for the fourth time in the last six matchups. Luke Maile will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
