Hedges went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins.

Hedges had gone 0-for-7 in his last three games, but he was able to snap the skid with a fifth-inning blast to left field. This was the catcher's first extra-base hit in June, and he's gone 7-for-36 (.194) this month. That's actually an improvement given his season slash line of .165/.225/.281 with five homers, 15 RBI, 13 runs scored and a stolen base in 47 contests overall.