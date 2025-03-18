Hedges started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's spring game against Cincinnati.

The Guardians put out what looked like a normal regular season lineup, except for Hedges. His main role is as a backup catcher, and he doesn't hit well enough to be a viable DH. At any rate, it was the second Cactus League home run for Hedges, who is batting .133 (11-for-30) with three extra-base hits and three RBI this spring.