Hedges went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Monday in a loss to the Padres.

Hedges made the most of his first game action of the regular season, swatting a solo homer to left field in the third inning. The veteran catcher has shown the ability to hit for power in the past -- he had 18 long balls in 2017 while with the Padres -- but he's been mostly a backup in recent campaigns due to a lack of on-base skills (his OBP hasn't exceeded .241 since 2019). Hedges is working as Cleveland's No. 2 catcher this season behind Bo Naylor.