site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-austin-hedges-idle-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Idle Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hedges is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
After three straight turns behind the plate, Hedges will get a breather for the series finale in Oakland. Luke Maile will handle the Guardians pitching staff Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read