Hedges went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Red Sox.

Hedges went yard in the second inning as the Guardians jumped on Josh Winckowski early on. The homer was Hedges' first since June 22, though he had a stint on the injured list in that span. The catcher is up to six long balls, 17 RBI, 15 runs scored, a stolen base and a double through 194 plate appearances while maintaining a .177/.237/.286 slash line.