Hedges (ankle) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Padres.

The Guardians mustered just four hits as a team, and Hedges wasn't involved on offense. He ultimately missed just two games with a right ankle sprain thanks to Sunday's rainout. The catcher is slashing .171/.255/.264 with six home runs, 23 RBI, 20 runs scored and a stolen base in 77 contests this year, and he should resume a starting role behind the dish.