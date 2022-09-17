site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Not in lineup for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hedges isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.
Hedges started behind the plate during Saturday's matinee and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Luke Maile is starting behind the dish and batting eighth during the nightcap.
