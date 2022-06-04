site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Not in Saturday's lineup
Hedges isn't starting Saturday against the Orioles.
Hedges will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 2-for-4 in Friday's series opener. Luke Maile is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
