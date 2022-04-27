site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Not in Wednesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Hedges is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Hedges started the past four games and will take a seat after going 2-for-11 with a two-run home run during that stretch. Luke Maile will start behind the plate in his absence Wednesday.
