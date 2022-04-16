site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Not starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Hedges isn't starting Saturday's game against the Giants.
Hedges started in each of the last four games and went 0-for-12 with two runs, two walks and five strikeouts. Bryan Lavastida will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
