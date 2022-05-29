site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Not starting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hedges is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Andre Knott of Bally Sports Ohio reports.
Hedges is 2-for-22 over his last eight appearances and will step out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale in Detroit. Luke Maile will take over behind the plate and bat eighth.
