Guardians' Austin Hedges: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hedges isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Royals.
Hedges started in the last two games and went 1-for-7 with a three-run homer, a walk and two strikeouts. Luke Maile will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
