Guardians' Austin Hedges: Not starting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Hedges isn't starting Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Hedges will get a breather after he went 2-for-11 with an RBI and three strikeouts over the last three games. Luke Maile will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
