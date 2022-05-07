site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Austin Hedges: On bench for night game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hedges will sit for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against Toronto.
Hedges went 0-for-3 in the afternoon contest, dropping his OPS on the season down to .498. Luke Maile will be the catcher for the nightcap.
