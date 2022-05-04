site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Out for first game of doubleheader
Hedges is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Hedges is expected to re-enter the lineup for the nightcap Wednesday, but Luke Maile will catch Zach Plesac in the first game of the twin bill.
