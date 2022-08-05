site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-austin-hedges-receives-friday-off | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Receives Friday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hedges is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.
Hedges started the past two games and will take a seat after going 2-for-5 with two walks and a run scored. Luke Maile will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read