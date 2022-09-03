site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Resting Saturday
Hedges isn't starting Saturday against the Mariners.
Hedges is getting a day off after he went 0-for-5 with a strikeout over his last two games. Luke Maile will start at catcher and bat eighth.
