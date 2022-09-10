site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Resting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 10, 2022
Hedges isn't starting Saturday against Minnesota.
Hedges went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout during Friday's series opener against the Twins, but he'll head to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Luke Maile will take over at catcher and bat eighth.
