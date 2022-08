Hedges is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Hedges returned Tuesday from a one-game absence due to a sprained ankle, starting at catcher while going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the Guardians' 3-1 win. Though he didn't suffer any apparent setbacks with the ankle Tuesday, Hedges will get a breather nonetheless while the two teams wrap up their series with a day game after a night game. Luke Maile will draw the start behind the plate.