Hedges is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Bo Naylor will return to the lineup Sunday after Hedges had started behind the plate in three of the Guardians' last four games. Though the Guardians have turned the catcher position into more of a timeshare lately, Hedges' playing time will likely fall by the wayside as soon as Naylor begins to heat back up. Naylor is batting just .174 on the season, but he's gone 5-for-20 with three doubles and a 2:3 BB:K over his last seven games.