Hedges (ankle) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Though Hedges isn't expected to land on the 10-day injured list after spraining his right ankle Friday, he'll be confined to the bench for the second straight game nonetheless. Luke Maile will receive another turn behind the plate for the series finale, but the Guardians are seemingly hopeful that Hedges will be ready to go following Monday's team off day.