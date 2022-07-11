site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Sitting Monday
Hedges will sit Monday against the White Sox.
Hedges will get a breather Monday after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Sunday against the Royals. Luke Maile will take over behind the plate and bat eighth in the series opener Monday.
