Guardians' Austin Hedges: Sitting Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Hedges will sit Thursday versus the Twins.
Hedges will take a seat after he went 1-for-7 with a solo home run in the first two games of the series. Luke Maile will draw the start at catcher and bat eighth in the series finale.
