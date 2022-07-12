site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Takes seat for Game 2
Hedges is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.
He'll give way to Luke Maile behind the plate after going 1-for-3 with a run scored while catching all nine innings of Shane Bieber's complete game in the front end of the twin bill.
