Hedges was held out of the lineup for the final two games of the Guardians' weekend series with the Orioles after tweaking his left hip late in Friday's 6-3 win, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

After receiving Saturday off, Hedges was expected to be ready to go for Sunday's series finale, but the Guardians opted to give him an extra day off to heal up. Cleveland hasn't added another catcher to the active roster as insurance, so Hedges appears likely to avoid a trip to the injured list. The Guardians return to action Monday against the Rangers.