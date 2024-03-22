Carrasco has been informed that he has made the Guardians' Opening Day roster.

He has not yet been officially added to the 26-man and 40-man rosters, but Carrasco has been told he'll head north with the big club. The veteran right-hander could even open in the rotation while Gavin Williams (elbow) recovers. Carrasco has posted a 2.57 ERA and 9:6 K:BB over 14 innings this spring.