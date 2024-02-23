Carrasco (finger) will start Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against the Reds, Nick Camino of WKYC Channel 3 Cleveland reports.

Carrasco underwent surgery to repair a fractured finger in September but is ready for game action early in spring training. The 36-year-old joined the Guardians as a non-roster invitee after he posted a 6.80 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 66:38 K:BB over 90 innings (20 starts) for the Mets last season.